There has been a furious reaction to an announcement made by the Northern Ireland Executive that will see Portugal taken off of the green list and put onto the amber list next week.

Anyone arriving to Northern Ireland, either directly or indirectly from Portugal, after 4am on Tuesday 8 June will be legally required to:

provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test result taken up to three days before departure

book post-arrival day 2 and 8 testing

complete a UK passenger locator form 48 hours before departure

self-isolate for 10 days

Afghanistan, Bahrain, Costa Rica, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Sudan, and Trinidad and Tobago will also be added to the Red List from 4am on Tuesday 8 June.

There have been no additions to the Green List.

“Absolutely scandalous how the government is treating us,” said one Northern Ireland man.

Managing Director for TUI UK Andrew Flintham said: “This latest announcement is another step back for our industry.

“After promises that the Global Travel Taskforce would result in a clear framework, removing the damaging flip flopping we all endured last summer, the Government decision to move Portugal straight from green to amber will do untold damage to customer confidence.

“We were reassured that a green watch list would be created and a weeks’ notice would be given so travellers wouldn’t have to rush back home.

“They have failed on this promise.

“Unlike other European countries and despite multiple requests, the government has refused to be transparent about the data requirements for green, amber and red destinations.

“We must see the methodology so we can help our customers and plan our operations accordingly.