New spinal surgery treatment comes to Belfast hospital

From left: Ashraf Abouharb, consultant neurosurgeon at Kingsbridge Private Hospital, Alan Stead, sales manager at HSL, and Nikolay Peev, consultant neurosurgeon and spinal surgeon

Installed earlier this year, the RIWOspine system allows surgeons to carry out spinal surgery with increased precision via a smaller incision than the traditional surgical approach.

It comes after the Hospital Services Limited (HSL) teamed up with Kingsbridge Private Hospital in Belfast.

The technology is expected to draw patients from across the island of Ireland to undergo minimally invasive surgeries for back pain.

The system features a specially designated 8mm thick telescope, with all instruments operating through the 4mm in diameter telescope working channel.

This orientation gives the surgeon a bird’s eye view of their instruments at work rather than having to establish a second angle for camera work.

Surgeons say that patients could expect minimal to none muscular damage following surgery, a faster recovery time, and in most cases patients can expect to go home on the same day of surgery.

Surgeons from Kingsbridge Private hospital, including Nikolay Peev, consultant neurosurgeon and spinal surgeon, and Ashraf Abouharb, consultant neurosurgeon underwent training in Germany.

Spine specialist Alan Stead said: “Kingsbridge Private Hospital is known across Ireland for its outstanding level of patient care and its willingness to embrace new innovations to improve the patient experience.