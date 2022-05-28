NI centenary parade: VIDEO – Walkthrough of Stormont shows scale of crowd

Here is a quick video, just a couple of minutes long, showing the size of the gathering crowds at Stormont just before they began setting off this afternoon.

By Adam Kula
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 2:15 pm
Updated Saturday, 28th May 2022, 3:09 pm

From the upbeat to the reverential, there was a huge array of entertainment on show... and apparently some are still in situ enjoying it – the parade (comprised of over 110 bands plus lodges) is so large that some at the back have yet to set off at time of writing, despite the departure time being listed as 1pm.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th May 2022 More than 20,000 people take part in an Orange Order parade in Belfast to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland. Orange Orders from across Northern Ireland, along with bands, took part in the parade which started at Stormont and continued into the city centre. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

