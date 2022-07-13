Scarva: WATCH video footage of colossal crowds at Sham Fight as police estimate up to 80,000 people may be in attendance

Enormous crowds flocked to Scarva today for the traditional parades of the Royal Black Institution.

By Adam Kula
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 4:20 pm

Surrounding those parades, as usual, were various family festivities and the Sham Fight between King Billy and James.

According to some on the ground, the crowds are bigger than usual this year, and asked for an estimate a PSNI spokesman said that whilst it is not a ‘scientific’ measure, the police on the ground say there “could be up to 80,000 people”.

Check out these video clips from the News Letter’s Roderick McMurray and see for yourself.

Some of the crowds in Scarva, July 13, 2022

Some of the crowds in Scarva, July 13, 2022

