Healthy and hassle-free breakfast from NI to beat looming winter chills

By Sam Butler
Published 18th Sep 2024, 17:07 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 17:07 BST
Laura Murphy of Oatco Superfuel in Omagh won best stand in the FoodNI Food Pavilion at Balmoral. Laura is pictured with the judging panel with RUAS President John Henning (right)Laura Murphy of Oatco Superfuel in Omagh won best stand in the FoodNI Food Pavilion at Balmoral. Laura is pictured with the judging panel with RUAS President John Henning (right)
Now that the kids are back at school and the days drawing in, families across Northern Ireland have been turning to warming and healthy breakfasts for the approaching winter chills.

Many have been choosing overnight oats, a product that’s become a feature of smaller food producers here…and with good reason.

Overnight oats, according to nutritionists, are naturally nourishing, high in fibre, omega 3, packed with vitamins and antioxidant rich, producing a powerful breakfast for energy and health.

Overnight oats are becoming increasingly popular with families here because the process of soaking overnight allows more nutrients to be absorbed and means they don’t have to be cooked in the morning, proving a hassle-free start to the day. The oats can be mixed with fresh fruits for additional health benefits.

Armagh’s Linwoods Health Foods is exporting packs of overnight oats to countries such as ItalyArmagh’s Linwoods Health Foods is exporting packs of overnight oats to countries such as Italy
Armagh’s Linwoods Health Foods is exporting packs of overnight oats to countries such as Italy

In addition, the pre-prepared oats from local companies are now being enjoyed by families in Britain, the Republic of Ireland and other parts of Europe.

Among the most successful is Armagh’s Linwoods Health Foods, a specialist in seeds such as cold-pressed flax and hemp.

As well as its significant business here, Linwoods, a family enterprise, sells its range of flavoured overnight oats to Britain, the Republic of Ireland, other parts of Europe. It recently signed a substantial deal with a leading supermarket chain in northern Italy. The flavours are all plant-based.

White’s in Tandragee, Northern Ireland’s oldest and leading producer of natural porridge from oats largely grown here, also offers on-line recipes for the overnight variety based on its multi-award-winning Jumbo Oats.

Oatco Superfuel, an enterprise established recently by Omagh business woman Laura Murphy, is a recent entrant to the fast growth sector.

Oatco's offerings are its two flagship products: Just Add Milk Overnight Oats and Ready-to-Eat Overnight Oats.

The company, now supplying German supermarket Lidl here, says the oats, “promise to simplify breakfast preparation while offering unparalleled taste and nutritional value”.

They are now on sale in Lidl, the German discount supermarket.

