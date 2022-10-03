New team announced at Belfast Distillery Company as operations expand due to growth

The increase in team members comes just weeks after the company broke ground on the £22m J&J McConnell’s Distillery and Visitor Experience at Crumlin Road Gaol.

The newly expanded team widens the expertise and capacity of Belfast Distillery Company as they bring McConnell’s Irish Whisky to bars and off licences from Belfast to Brisbane, and Boston to Berlin.

The latest additions to the BDC team include Dessie Roche, who joins the team as commercial manager having come from a background in accounting and international sales and Joanne Paffey, who fills the role of supply chain controller, bringing a wealth of experience in manufacturing and production planning. Conchúr Fitzpatrick has also come on board as McConnell’s brand ambassador and will be involved in brand development, marketing, social media and sales, as well as travelling to trade events, promoting the brand in recently established markets.

John Kelly, chief executive at Belfast Distillery Company is joined by new recruits Dessie Roache, Joanne Paffey, Conchúr Fitzpatrick and the wider team

This period of growth also sees the promotion of Sarah Kennedy to the position of brand manager, as the team ramp up their marketing communications across all channels and their distributor network.

John Kelly, CEO at Belfast Distillery Company, said: “Thanks to the efforts of our existing team and the industry response received for the newly restored McConnell’s Irish Whisky brand across the globe, Belfast Distillery Company has experienced rapid growth over the last six months. Even in a market as competitive as premium Irish whiskey, McConnell’s is standing out both with traditional consumers, and those who are new to the category. The fact that we are expanding so rapidly to meet the demand is proof of today’s positive performance and that the future is very bright for McConnell’s Irish Whisky.

“Belfast Distillery Company and our McConnell’s Irish Whisky brand is bringing Irish Whiskey distilling back to Belfast, and in support of that goal we need a strong team on the ground here in the city. We are often at events and trade shows across the US and Europe, and we are determined to build an ambitious and experienced team here in Belfast, which will be crucial to our continued success. We are delighted to welcome our new members to the team and look forward to seeing the positive impact we know they will have on McConnell’s Irish Whisky.”