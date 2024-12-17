The range will roll out in phases, with frozen and fresh stuffing and accompaniments already available, and eight new product lines hitting stores yesterday

Finnebrogue has expanded its partnership with Asda to bring an exclusive Christmas product range to shoppers this season. Featuring 37 festive lines, the range will be available at Asda stores across the UK, including all 16 NI stores.

This collaboration is expected to bolster Finnebrogue's sales by an impressive 115%, with 3.2 million packs projected to be sold during December.

Finnebrogue’s relationship with Asda began in 2014, after working with the retailer to produce its Extra Special Gluten Free sausages. Today, the family-owned business supplies Asda across a range of categories including nitrite-free bacon and plant-based lines.

This year’s festive range features eight new products, including Exceptional Chicken, Caramelised Onion & Sage Stuffing Balls, developed in response to consumer preferences shifting towards stuffing balls over other formats for their convenience. Pork, Apple & Honey Stuffing Stars also join the lineup, offering a kid-friendly option inspired by the popularity of last year’s Jingle the Reindeer stuffing shapes.

Additionally, in line with this year’s hot honey food trend, Finnebrogue is launching Pigs in Blankets with a Camembert Centre and Hot Honey Wreath, to offer shoppers an eye-catching yet convenient party food centrepiece.

Barbara Mullan, product developer at Finnebrogue, said: "We are proud to partner with Asda to launch our exciting Christmas range. From indulgent stuffing parcels to innovative plant-based options, there’s truly something for every festive table. It’s our mission to make food the best it can be, and this range reflects our commitment to quality, sustainability, and creativity."

Finnebrogue continues to build on its meat-free Christmas offering, which it has provided to Asda for the past four years.

Barbara explained: “Our consumer research highlighted the popularity of the nut roast for non-meat eaters, so we were pleased to work with the Asda team to launch a brand-new Butternut & Chestnut Roast, to give those avoiding meat this Christmas an indulgent main course option.”

Cathy Elliott, Asda’s buying manager for NI Local, added: "With a partnership of over a decade, we are delighted to work with the Finnebrogue team once again to launch the new Christmas range into Asda stores. Our customers value quality and innovation, especially during the festive season. This exclusive range with Finnebrogue delivers on both fronts, ensuring shoppers have plenty of locally sourced, delicious options for their Christmas celebrations."

Andrew Murdock, Account Manager, Finnebrogue, Linda Owens, Asda Downpatrick and Barbara Mullan, Assistant NPD Manager, Finnebrogue

The range will roll out in phases, with frozen and fresh stuffing and accompaniments already available, and eight new product lines hitting stores yesterday (Tuesday).