Emily McCorkell of Lo and Slo Sauces is Slow Food Person of the Year

​An American living in Londonderry cooking BBQ, and bringing the concept of slow cooking to a wider audience with sustainable and regenerative products has been named ‘Person of the Year’ in a major UK awards.

Winning the top accolade in the prestigious UK Slow Food Awards is Emily McCorkell, the founder of Low and Slow, a Food NI member and a widely respected artisan entrepreneur specialising in BBQ grilling and producer of an award-winning range of BBQ sauces.

Others successful in the awards were: Basalt Distillery Gin from Bushmills – Drink Producer of the Year; and Robbie Neill of Stonebridge Cottage Farm of Crossgar - Environmental and Diversity Award.

Originally from Philadelphia, Emily also cooks at a cookery school in Derry, operates a successful food truck specialising in BBQ foods, and is ahead of the game in sustainability.

Basalt Rock Gin in Bushmills was named Drink Producer of the Year. Our picture shows founders Martha Garbe and James Richardson

Emily, who came to Londonderry on a community project to work with children affected by the violence… and stayed, says: “It’s a tremendous honour to win this important recognition for my longstanding commitment to promoting grilling as a healthier option. Derry people have been very supportive over the years and have embraced BBQ cooking techniques and products such as my range of original sauces.

“I grew up in Philadelphia loving BBQ foods and grilling a range of meats in particular,” she continues. “I’ve sought to bring this passion for cooking with fire to Northern Ireland through a range of activities that includes a unique Wild and Fired BBQ school at Brook Hall Estate outside Derry.

Created 11 years ago in the UK to promote Slow Food’s strategic focus on local products that are “good, clean and fair food for all” as an alternative to fast food. Now a global network, Slow Food was launched in Turin, Italy Carlo Petrini in 1986. It was essentially a reaction from good food lovers in the era of burgers and fries.

Awards winners are nominated annually by the public. Each winner is a champion of good, clean and fair food and represents the very best of their craft.

