A charming four bed family home

43 Killycomain Road, Portadown

Ideal for family living, with a full range of excellent primary, secondary schools and colleges all within easy walking distance.

Defined by its spacious plot size and popular address 43 Killycomain Road is a charming four bedroom family home with detached garage.

This popular home boasts quite remarkable living and reception areas, with a solid oak kitchen which includes a granite work surfaces, built in larder and breakfast bar area.

Beautiful grounds

The family property offers many character features throughout and is set on a generous site with mature landscaped gardens to the rear with mature trees/hedgerow, grassed lawn and timber garden room with patio decked area to enjoy the sunshine.

The location is ideal for family living, with a full range of excellent primary, secondary schools and colleges all within easy walking distance as too are a host of leisure facilities and amenities with Edenvilla Park just a stone’s throw away.

All in all, a welcome addition to the market; this property must be viewed to genuinely appreciate the many years of happiness that the current owners have enjoyed here and the potential for you to make this your own dream home.

Ciaran McKendry, director at Hannath Estate Agents, says:“From the moment we stepped into this property we knew this home would be an ideal addition to the local market given the recent surge in demand for quality four bedroom detached properties.

Spacious living

“To the owner’s credit they have their home in meticulous order and the rear garden is proving a major attraction.

“We are commencing viewings this week and have upwards of thirty viewings scheduled already, with more expected.”

