A home of highest calibre

Rarely does a home of this calibre present itself to the sales market, with a stunning remodelling of the ground floor completed to a luxurious finish.

The minute you step inside you get the feeling that this home is special, with it’s cool, crisp colour scheme blending perfectly with the abundance of natural light that flows throughout the property.

The heart of every home is the kitchen, and 36 Breagh Hill has a sensational one, featuring bespoke peninsula island complimented by an array of top end integrated appliances.

36 Breagh Hill, Portadown

The spacious kitchen is open plan to dining, leading to the sunroom making this a very sociable space for family living.

A separate living room sits at the front of the property with bay window, and bifold doors that offer the flexibility to open up into the kitchen dining when entertaining.

In addition there is a utility room and downstairs WC.

There are five bedrooms, one of which sits on the ground floor.

Living/dining area

Four of the bedrooms are generous doubles, with the master boasting a large en-suite.

The modern family bathroom completes the first floor.

Much thought was put into the design and finishes of this family home, with remote controlled mood lighting and blinds adding to the finishing touches.

Externally you will love the decking area that is ideal for outdoors recreation, and is enhanced with soft lighting.

Kitchen

Early viewing comes highly recommended!

FEATURES

• Impressive five bedroom detached property situated in highly sought after development

• Stunning remodelling of entire ground floor completed to a luxurious finish

Living area

• Sensational recently fitted kitchen with top end integrated appliances and peninsula island

• Living room with bay window, and bespoke bifold doors

• Kitchen dining open plan to spacious sunroom

• Five well proportioned bedrooms

• Master bedroom boasting ensuite

• Modern bathroom suites throughout home

• Fully enclosed private garden with attractive decking area and patio for entertaining

• Fuel efficient gas heating

