Detectives are appealing for information following a report of an aggravated burglary in Armagh on Tuesday 13th August.

A PSNI spokesman said around 11pm on Tuesday two men, one wearing a clown mask and the other a dark coloured mask, forced their way into the flat in Castle Street and assaulted the resident with what is believed to have been a stick.

The victim sustained injuries to their head during the attack.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation is asked to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 1540 of 13/08/24.