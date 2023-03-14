Appeal to help find missing schoolboy who was last seen riding a pedal scooter

In a statement, Police Mid and East Antrim said they are ‘becoming increasingly concerned regarding the whereabouts of 14-year-old Brendan Gault who has been reported as missing from the Carrickfergus area and believed to be on pedal a scooter’.

They add that Brendan would be in the company of another missing person and both would have links to the Ballymena and Coleraine areas.

Brendan is described as being 5ft 4ins tall and slim with fair hair worn with a with long fringe.

He was last seen wearing a blue tracksuit bottoms, and a light/dark raincoat.

‘Anyone with any information that could assist Police in locating Brendan, please ring 101 quoting reference number 1425-130323. Thank you for your assistance,’ adds the statement.

