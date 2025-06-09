Former soldier held on remand after allegedly fleeing police on scrambler in east Belfast

A bomb-blasted former soldier allegedly mounted pavements on a defective motorbike in a bid to escape from police in east Belfast, a court heard today.

Gerald Verner is accused of riding the scrambler which narrowly avoided an elderly pedestrian during the high-speed pursuit at the weekend.

The 35-year-old appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, and using a motor vehicle with no insurance, no number plate and faulty lights.

Verner was allegedly spotted mounting a footpath on the motorbike close to his home at Inverary Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

When a police patrol drove alongside and shouted for him to stop he revved the engine and drove off, it was claimed.

A PSNI officer said the motorcyclist's face could be observed at one point during the pursuit.

“The defendant ignored police calls to stop and sped off down a pedestrian footway, narrowly missing an older pedestrian,” she added.

“He did not appear to be in control of the vehicle as it lurched from side to side.

Verner was arrested at his home later that evening, but made no comment during interviews.

Defence counsel Andrew Moriarity argued that no motorbike, helmet or goggles were located at his client’s property.

Claiming the identification evidence was based on the rider’s nose and top lip, he submitted: “This is by any stretch of the imagination a weak prosecution case.”

Mr Moriarty also told the court Verner is a Royal Irish Regiment veteran, having served in tours of Iraq and Afghanistan.

“He is not in the Army any more having stepped on an improvised explosive device… and not surprisingly he has complex post-traumatic stress disorder.”

Refusing bail, District Judge Steven Keown cited the risks of re-offending and harm to the general public.