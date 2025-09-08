Irish signs at Grand Central Station: Irish language group mounts bid to intervene in Jamie Bryson's legal challenge

Jamie Bryson arrives at the High Court in Belfast to continue his legal action against Irish language signage in the Grand Central Station.

​​An Irish language rights group is mounting a bid to intervene in loyalist activist Jamie Bryson’s legal challenge over signage at Grand Central Station in Belfast, the High Court heard today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Papers have been lodged on behalf of Conradh na Gaeilge seeking participation status at the forthcoming judicial review into a decision by Sinn Fein Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins.

Mr Bryson is challenging her approval of a £150,000 scheme to have Irish language signs installed at the new public transport hub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In court today a judge confirmed Conradh na Gaeilge’s application to intervene will be determined before the full hearing of the case is due to get underway later this month.

Representing himself in the case, Mr Bryson claims the Minister unlawfully breached the Ministerial Code by failing to refer the issue to the Executive Committee for discussion and agreement.

Under Stormont rules any controversial or cross-cutting decision should be tabled for consideration by the full power-sharing cabinet.

Mr Bryson contends that the test was met based on the stance taken publicly by a number of senior unionist politicians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The high-profile campaigner has provided the court with correspondence from DUP leader Gavin Robinson, along with other political and Orange Order representatives, to back assertions that unionists are united in regarding the erection of Irish language signs at the station as a controversial move.

DUP Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has already been granted permission to intervene in the case.

Mr Lyons wanted to become involved in a bid to set out his opinion that Ms Kimmins’ decision was both controversial and cut across his own departmental responsibilities.

In court today, lawyers representing the Department for Infrastructure indicated they will not oppose Conradh na Gaeilge’s application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Bryson sought reassurances that the move will not impact on preparations for the full hearing.

Speaking outside court, Padraig O Tiarnaigh from Conradh na Gaeilge insisted that the promotion of dual-language signage in public spaces is in line with international guidance.