In a post, Kris Perry said: “What an incredible and fantastic achievement by the Craigyhill bonfire builders, who have successfully completed the construction of the world's biggest bonfire! Take a bow, folks!

"Next up, get ready for the two-day Craigyhill Festival of Culture, filled with exciting events and celebrations.

"And in the midst of it all, I am thrilled to announce that Bonfires in the Sky has reached the #1 spot on SoundCloud, with 17k plays in 6days .

"Absolutely delighted and blown away by the overwhelming support!

Bring on the festivities!!”

An earlier post on the page said: ‘Today was a very very special day for our committee members who got the chance to deliver some presents to wee Pia-Grace who got out of hospital for a few days which was brilliant news and we got some presents for the rest of her siblings to play with as a family.

"Wee Pia grace does have to go back into hospital in a few days for more chemotherapy and us as a committee wish her all the best and she will be in our thoughts over the next few weeks, what a brave brave little girl.

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 11th July 2023 Craigyhill bonfire in Larne, Co. Antrim, is finished and set to the be the biggest bonfire in Northern Ireland for this year’s 11th July night. Photo by Jonathan Porter / Press Eye.

"We want to support Pia-grace and her family as much as we possibly can so please please go to the just giving page and donate as much as you can afford , it really touched our hearts and it’s a worthy cause .

Thank you”.

A post from gofundme on the Craigyhill bonfire and cultural page said: “Please keep this little girl in your prayers as she fights her fight.

Last year This is how record-breaking Craigyhill bonfire looked in 2022.

