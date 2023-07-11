Craigyhill bonfire raised to 210 feet, community praised at Westminster for 'an amazing feat of engineering' and appeal for Pia Grace raises £5,701
In a post, Kris Perry said: “What an incredible and fantastic achievement by the Craigyhill bonfire builders, who have successfully completed the construction of the world's biggest bonfire! Take a bow, folks!
"Next up, get ready for the two-day Craigyhill Festival of Culture, filled with exciting events and celebrations.
"And in the midst of it all, I am thrilled to announce that Bonfires in the Sky has reached the #1 spot on SoundCloud, with 17k plays in 6days .
"Absolutely delighted and blown away by the overwhelming support!
Bring on the festivities!!”
An earlier post on the page said: ‘Today was a very very special day for our committee members who got the chance to deliver some presents to wee Pia-Grace who got out of hospital for a few days which was brilliant news and we got some presents for the rest of her siblings to play with as a family.
"Wee Pia grace does have to go back into hospital in a few days for more chemotherapy and us as a committee wish her all the best and she will be in our thoughts over the next few weeks, what a brave brave little girl.
"We want to support Pia-grace and her family as much as we possibly can so please please go to the just giving page and donate as much as you can afford , it really touched our hearts and it’s a worthy cause .
Thank you”.
A post from gofundme on the Craigyhill bonfire and cultural page said: “Please keep this little girl in your prayers as she fights her fight.
