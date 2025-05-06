11 arrests for drink-driving over the weekend as PSNI warn 'just one drink could kill'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police in Belfast made 11 arrests for drink-driving over the weekend, with ten of those arrested so far charged to court.

Road Safety Lead for Belfast Chief Inspector Pete Cunningham said: “Worryingly, we are continuing to detect drivers drink/drug driving, which is alarming, as this places so many other road users in danger.

"We all share the responsibility to prevent deaths and serious injuries on our roads.

“That’s why we are appealing to drivers to remember the ‘Fatal Five’ and how to avoid them

"Don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone while driving.”

Outlining details of the arrests, Chief Inspector Cunningham said: “Following a report of an attempted car theft in the University Avenue area shortly before 7.45pm yesterday evening, Monday 5th May, a 19-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit, kidnapping, taking motor vehicle without authority, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

“He remains in police custody this afternoon, assisting with enquiries.

“In a second report, a 69-year-old man was arrested in the Cumberland Road area of Dundonald shortly after 4.50pm yesterday.

“He has since been charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, and is expected to appear before Newtownards Magistrate Court on 3rd June.

“In a third report, a 32-year-old man was arrested in the Divis Street area of west Belfast shortly after 9.05pm yesterday evening.

“He has been charged with driving with excess alcohol in breath, and is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on 3rd June.”

Chief Inspector Cunningham continued: “In north Belfast, a 33-year-old man was arrested in the North Queen Street area shortly before 11:50pm yesterday evening.

“He has been charged with excess alcohol in breath and is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on 7th May.

“Finally, a 19-year-old man arrested by officers on patrol in Bruce Street area of south Belfast shortly before 1.30am today, Tuesday 6th May, has been charged to court with excess alcohol in breath.

“He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on June 2nd.

“As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

Chief Inspector Cunningham continued: “A further six people were also charged to court following reports of drink driving offences at the weekend.

“I would like my message to be clear; drink driving is a crime, and Police are continuing to be proactive in detecting those people who commit this offence.

“Reducing deaths and serious injury on our roads is a priority for us, and every single person who gets behind the wheel of a vehicle, after drinking or taking drugs are putting other road users and themselves at serious risk.

"Just one drink can impair decision making.