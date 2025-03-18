Appeal after car set alight outside popular Northern Ireland chip shop

Police are appealing for information following a report of arson and criminal damage at commercial premises located at the St. Patrick’s Avenue area of Downpatrick on Tuesday 18th March.

In a statement, Sergeant Smyth said: “Shortly after 4:05am, it was reported to police that a car had been set alight at a chip shop in the area.

"No damage was reported to the inside of the premises, but the outside shutters and shop sign were damaged following the incident.

Saint Patrick's Avenue, Downpatrick

"Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire, which is being treated as deliberate ignition.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage taken at the time, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 241 18/03/25.