They are also investigating reports of masked men being seen in the area.

In a statement a PSNI spokesperson said “Shortly before 10.15pm, it was reported that shots had been fired in the area.

“Damage was caused to a front window and windows at the rear of a house had also been smashed.

"No one was inside the property at the time.

“Enquiries are now underway and we are also investigating reports that masked men were observed in the area.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in what can only be described as a reckless attack, which could have had serious consequences.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area or who may have doorbell or mobile recordings to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1862 of 25/09/22.”

Lockview Cottages on Ardboe

A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ and Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/