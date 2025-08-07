Appeal for information after PSNI receive report that ATM machine in Portadown was tampered with

Detectives investigating the attempted burglary of an ATM machine on Dobbin Road, Portadown, are appealing for information.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “Police received an alarm notification shortly before 1.40am on Thursday 7th August, that the ATM in the forecourt area of a filling station in the area had been tampered with.

“Officers attended the scene just minutes after the report to find that the suspects had fled from the area leaving damage to the housing of the cash machine.

“Searches were then carried out by a number of police units but they were unable to locate the suspects.

"No money is believed to have been taken at this time.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area of Dobbin Road between 1.30am and 2am and who may have mobile or dash-cam footage which could assist with our enquiries to call us on 101, quoting reference number 73 07/08/25.

“I also want to urge people to continue to be vigilant, and report to police any suspicious activity they see in their area to police on 101.”