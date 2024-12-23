Banbridge murder victim Karen Cummings remembered as a loving mother and dedicated children's nurse

The funeral of Karen Cummings was held on Monday in the Church of St Therese, Banbridge.

Banbridge murder victim Karen Cummings has been remembered as a "loving mother" with an "unwavering" commitment to her work as a children’s nurse.

Ms Cummings was found unconscious at a house in the Laurel Heights area of the Co down town, on December 14 and died a short time later.

Police have said the 40-year-old mother of two suffered a head injury.

Mourners lined the path to Church of St Therese on a wet and rainy afternoon in Banbridge on Monday, while Ms Cummings' friends, family and co-workers walked to the service behind the hearse, which was laden with flowers including ones that spelled out "Mum".

At the funeral service two days before Christmas, Fr Aidan McGrath said Ms Cummings had been "taken from this world in the prime of her life".

Fr McGrath said those present had gathered with a "profound sense of grief and devastation", further expressing "love and support" to her family and friends.

He discussed her connections to the area, adding that she had worked a few jobs in the community before finding her "true vocation" as a nurse.

She had a degree in nursing from Queen's University Belfast and worked in Daisy Hill Hospital .

Fr McGrath said: "Karen is remembered and missed by all who knew her as a loving mother, daughter, wife, granddaughter and friend.

"In her life and in her nursing career, Karen sought to respond with love and care to the needs of others."

A photograph of Ms Cummings with her "precious son and daughter" Curtis and Zara was placed near the wooden coffin at the top of the church, alongside a nursing uniform as well as a Harry Potter mug and a dog lead to express her fondness for the series and her "much-loved" family pet.

Ms Cummings' cousin Kelly described her as a "golden child" and said her family was "totally broken".

She said it was the whole community who had lost a "beautiful angel".

"My last message for you all today: Hold your loved ones close, tell them you love them on a regular basis, spend time with good people and reach for the stars.

"Live each day like it's your last because you don't know what's around the corner. Always lean on God, give him your worries and trust that he has a plan for us all."

She added: "People keep asking me how we get through it. It's all of your prayers and all of your support.

"So in the coming days ahead, I ask you to keep all of us in your prayers.

"And now to you, Karen, our beautiful angel, please watch over us all."

Ms Cummings' hospital colleagues described her as a calm, quiet and intelligent nurse who excelled in her work.

They said she was a dedicated mother to her own children and family but also as a "nurse mummy" to the children she cared for in the hospital.

"She was a good vibes-only kind of gal who made the world a better place."

Other speakers during the service said those gathered were "heartbroken by the loss of Karen".

"Karen was one of a kind, we thank God for the unique gift of Karen in our lives."

Elsewhere, her friends remembered her as a "caring person who would do anything for anyone" and as having "the most beautiful smile".