Biker who recorded a speed of close to 140mph on County Antrim road is banned from driving for three months
Ballymena Magistrates Court heard that an unmarked police vehicle and Mark McMahon left a filling station on the A8 in Larne at around the same time - approximately 11pm on 8 July.
Watching a video taken by the police vehicle, District Judge Nigel Broderick commented that “you can see him in the distance - in fact he seems to be pulling further away.”
“135 they’re up to now, 137, 138, 139mph…and I can see blue lights in the corner so they’re using their lights,” the judge told the court.
Having lost sight of the speeding biker, a prosecuting lawyer said the officers went to the filling station and seized CCTV footage which led them to McMahon’s address at Glebe Manor in Newtownabbey.
Imposing the three month driving ban along with a £300 fine, Judge Broderick said while it was not a laser detection, there was video evidence the police had been travelling at 139 mph “and were unable to catch up.”