Biker who recorded a speed of close to 140mph on County Antrim road is banned from driving for three months

Speeding offence

​​A motorcyclist was handed a three month driving ban today after he was recorded driving at close to 140mph.

Ballymena Magistrates Court heard that an unmarked police vehicle and Mark McMahon left a filling station on the A8 in Larne at around the same time - approximately 11pm on 8 July.

Watching a video taken by the police vehicle, District Judge Nigel Broderick commented that “you can see him in the distance - in fact he seems to be pulling further away.”

“135 they’re up to now, 137, 138, 139mph…and I can see blue lights in the corner so they’re using their lights,” the judge told the court.

Having lost sight of the speeding biker, a prosecuting lawyer said the officers went to the filling station and seized CCTV footage which led them to McMahon’s address at Glebe Manor in Newtownabbey.