Driver 'left shaken' after gunman makes off with BMW from fuel paypoint at filling station

Police are appealing for information following a report of a hijacking in the Main Street area of Trillick last night, Wednesday, 4th October.
By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Oct 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 10:35 BST
A PSNI statement reveals that it was reported to them that around 9pm the victim pulled into a filling station – but when he was at the pay point a man got out of a dark-coloured Vauxhall Vectra ran towards the victim with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded the keys to the victim’s vehicle, a black BMW 316D SE.

He them got in and made off in the direction of Omagh.

Detective Sergeant Reid said: “Thankfully the victim did not receive any physical injuries, but he is understandably left shaken by his ordeal.

“The suspect is described as approximately 5ft 9in tall, with a Northern Irish accent.

"He was wearing a brown padded jacket with the hood up.

"We would also be keen to speak to the driver of the Vauxhall, which came from Ballinamallard direction and left in the direction of Omagh.

Putting fuel in your carPutting fuel in your car
"This vehicle had a damaged windscreen.

"We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may information about the vehicles involved, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1898 05/10/23.

“If you would prefer to provide information without giving your details you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.