Press Eye Northern Ireland Monday 5th August 2024 Police are currently at the scene of a security alert after receiving a report that devices have been left at playing fields in the Church Road area of east Belfast.Photo by Press Eye

Police have thanked the public for their cooperation after two roads were closed and a school’s summer scheme was disrupted after a security alert at a GAA grounds.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement about the end of the alert, Inspector McCrum said: “Police received a report just before 10.25am that a claim had been made to an elected representative that a number of devices had been left in the vicinity of playing fields in the Church Road area of the city.

“Two nearby roads were closed and premises, including a nursery and a school which was hosting a summer scheme, were evacuated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A thorough search of the area has been conducted and, thankfully, nothing untoward has been found.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation as searches were carried out.

"We appreciate this has caused considerable inconvenience, particularly to the children and their parents, but public safety is our priority.

“Our enquiries into the origin of the claim remain ongoing. Anyone with information which could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 456 of 05/08/24 .”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PACEMAKER BELFAST 05/09/2023 Police say Church Road in Castlereagh has been closed following the discovery of a suspicious object at playing fields in the area, which are used by East Belfast GAA.

report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Yesterday’s security alert marked the latest incident targeting the club over recent years.

The latest incident in May saw an alert at the ground eventually declared an elaborate hoax and condemned right across the political spectrum.

Yesterday online Naomi Long MLA @naomi_long said: “Stop this nonsense, please.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police and ATO at the scene in Henry Jones Playing fields

"The hatred on display in our city over the last few days is both depressing and shameful.

"It doesn't represent the vast majority of people who want to live their lives in peace and harmony with their neighbours.”

And SDLP Belfast City Council Group Leader councillor Séamas de Faoite who has urged an end to repeated attacks on East Belfast GAA and their playing facilities said: "The establishment of East Belfast GAA has been welcomed by the vast majority of the local community in the area, but still a narrow minded and backwards element continue to target this club for having the temerity to take part in gaelic games.

"This is the latest in a long line of attacks on their playing facilities, but I know this club won’t be intimidated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To the people behind these attacks I say loudly and clearly that they will not succeed in ruining something positive or in creating further division in the community.

"People of all ages and from diverse backgrounds come to this club to engage in a sport that brings people together, in stark contrast to those who wish to drive people apart.

“Council is currently working on bringing CCTV to this site so that those who regularly target these facilities can be held accountable.

"We need to see an end to these attacks once and for all and I would urge those responsible to stop now or face the consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s deeply disheartening after a dark few days for our city that we are seeing further incidents of hate and I would call on those with influence to put a stop to these scenes before any more harm is done.”

And SDLP Leader of the Opposition Matthew O’Toole said that the Assembly must come together and reject the violent scenes on the streets of Belfast at the weekend.

He was speaking after the SDLP backed a petition to recall the Assembly.

South Belfast MLA Mr O’Toole said: “My party feels that it’s important that we take an opportunity this week to come together and condemn the horrific scenes we witnessed on the streets of Belfast at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For many who call this place home the last few days have been incredibly disheartening, with far-right protestors causing havoc, in stark contrast to the wishes of the local community.

"South Belfast is proud of our diversity, we are a shared community where people want to live together peacefully.

“Let me be clear – there can be no room to equivocate around this issue. What we are dealing with is thugs intent on spreading fear and misinformation and attacking vulnerable people. Their hateful message will never win and that must be spoken with one voice during the Assembly recall this week.

"Any attempt to excuse or diminish what we saw over the past few days must be fully rejected and no quarter given to those behind this disorder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This recall will also be an opportunity to seek assurances that everything is being done to bring those responsible for these attacks to account. We will challenge the Executive on its work to support the communities impacted and to ensure we have the policing resources to prevent a repeat of Saturday. This cannot be allowed to continue.

“The message coming out of this recall has to be firm, that we stand with those targeted and that the people who carried out these vicious attacks and seek to sow division are the ones who are not welcome here.