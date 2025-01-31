Elderly man in hospital after being shot 5 times in arms and legs after masked men break into residential property

The Ballygallin Park area of the Coleraine

Detectives are appealing for information after a reported shooting incident, yesterday evening, Thursday January 30.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly after 7.50pm, we received a report that a number of men, wearing balaclavas, had broken into a residential property in the Ballygallin Park area of the Coleraine and assaulted the resident, a man aged in his 70s.

"When the man was taken to hospital for treatment, it was established that he had been shot five times in the arm and legs. He had also sustained injuries to his head and torso.

“At this time, the injuries he received are thankfully not thought to be life-threatening."

Detective Inspector Lavery continued: "It's absolutely appalling that an elderly person should be attacked in their own home in this way. There is no place in our society for vigilantism and we are fortunate that the outcome was not much more serious.

“Our enquiries are at an early stage and we would appeal for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact us.

“If you saw or heard anything suspicious, or have CCTV or other footage which could assist our investigation, please call our detectives can be contacted on 101, quoting reference number 1450 of 30/01/25.”

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.