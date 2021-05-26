Forensic examination of Carrickfergus murder victim’s apartment

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “The investigation into the murder of Glenn Quinn is continuing and I would appeal to anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant they may think it is, to come forward to police.

“I believe that there are people living in Carrickfergus and the surrounding areas who know what happened to Glenn. Any information in relation to the investigation, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be the vital piece we need to bring whoever murdered Glenn before the courts to answer for their heinous actions.”

Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness continued: “It is believed that Glenn was attacked whilst returning to his home on Friday 3rd January 2020 by a gang of violent men. These men are believed to have initially attacked Glenn in the communal hallway of the apartment block before forcing their way into his apartment and launching a sustained and violent attack on Glenn.

Glenn Quinn.

“We know that Glenn was previously assaulted outside his home on 29th December 2019 and while he wasn’t badly injured, he was left frightened by the attack.

“Glenn’s heartbroken family need answers and deserve to see these barbaric killers put behind bars. We would ask those with information to come forward.”

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a £10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for 47-year-old Glenn’s murder.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

