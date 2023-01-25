Former RUC officers should have role in new Troubles probes: Lord Rogan

Speaking during a debate on the government’s new legislation dealing with the legacy of the Troubles, Lord Rogan said he was determined to ensure that a campaign to have the achievements and bravery of the RUC “airbrushed from history” would not succeed.

One of the government’s proposals is the creation of a new investigative body – the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) – which will be the only body authorised to carry out criminal investigations into Troubles-related crimes.

Describing the role of the ICRIR, the government said it “will be fully equipped with the necessary expertise and full policing powers so that they can carry out robust investigations for the primary purpose of information recovery, as well as being able to refer cases directly to prosecutors if there is evidence of an offence for which someone has not been granted immunity”.

RUC officers on patrol in Belfast in 1999

Lord Rogan said the expertise of the former officers should be utilised.

Speaking during the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill debate on Tuesday evening, Lord Rogan paid tribute to the sacrifices made by officers during 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland – which were supported by other peers including former Metropolitan Police commissioner Lord Hogan-Howe.

Lord Rogan said: “Some 312 RUC officers lost their lives at the hands of terrorists, with 302 of those tragic deaths occurring in the Troubles. Over 10,000 more officers were injured in attacks, with over 300 left with life-changing injuries.”

He added: “I cannot, and will not, allow the remarkable achievements and bravery of that force to be airbrushed from history, as many would like… especially IRA/Sinn Fein who are carrying out an intense campaign to re-write the history of the Troubles.

Lord Dennis Rogan - UK Parliament official portraits 2017

“That includes barring former RUC officers from serving once again. Similarly, serving, and former officers of the successor force, the PSNI, must be afforded the same access to skilled employment that the ICRIR will offer.”

Following the debate, Kenny Donaldson of victims’ group SEFF expressed concerns over a number of proposals contained in the legislation, including a de facto amnesty in return for participation in a ‘truth recovery’ process.

Mr Donaldson said: "Our position is clear, unless a new legacy response improves the outcomes for our constituency in the legitimate quest for justice and accountability, we cannot offer our support.

"Our criminal justice system cannot and must not be subverted any further than it already has been”.

Mr Donaldson added: "Any solution must also fully bind in the Irish State ensuring that it deals conclusively with its' own Troubles legacy".

