Front window and door of pizza shop in Bushmills smashed in 'racially motived hate crime'...again

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of criminal damage in Bushmills in the early hours of this morning, Monday, 29th September.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Inspector Adams said: “We received a report at around 4.30am that the front window and door of a fast food restaurant in the Main Street area had been smashed.

"There was also extensive damage caused inside, including paint splashed across the interior of the premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An overnight attack on Pizza Max in Bushmills, Co Antrim. Police are at the scene.

“It is not believed that anything was taken during the incident and there was no one inside the premises at the time.

“This is the second attack on these premises in recent months and we are treating it as a racially motived hate crime, with enquiries ongoing.

“Anyone who may have any information which could assist us is asked to contact detectives via 101, quoting reference number 113 of 29/09/25, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.