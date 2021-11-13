Twelve people were killed and almost 70 others injured in the IRA bombing of a Remembrance Sunday commemoration at Enniskillen Cenotaph on 8 November 1987. The poster was erected two days after the 34th anniversary, on Wednesday night – the eve of Armistice Day.

The poster - which made a list of accusations against the UK state - carried the Robert Emmet 1916 Society, Lisnaskea. It was condemned by the DUP, UUP, TUV, Sinn Fein and SDLP.

The News Letter contacted the group this week to invite them to respond to claims that their actions had been designed to cause “maximum hurt and offence”.

A republican poster was erected at Enniskillen Cenotaph two days after the anniversary of the Poppy Day bombing at the location, and on the eve of Armistice Day. Photo: Deborah Erskine MLA.

Late last night the organisation sent a brief response to the News Letter.

It read: “The Robert Emmet 1916 Society agree that the erecting of a poster on a flagpole on the Cenotaph in Enniskillen was insensitive to the families of the people killed there in 1987.”

Margaret Veitch, whose parents Agnes and William Mullan were killed in the bombing, had said earlier this week that the group’s actions were “so disrespectful that it is beyond words”.

Last night after hearing of the group’s message she said the families were deeply hurt by their actions.

Margaret Veitch, whose parents William and Agnes Mullan, died in the Poppy Day bomb attack in 1987.

“Maybe they should have thought of how insensitive it was before they did it,” she told the News Letter. “I think responsible adults need to think about what they are doing before they do it. Because they have done it now - they have hurt us - and now they try to take it back. They got their headlines but at this particular time we don’t need any more hurt piled on top of us. It is just sick and disgraceful.”

