Harold McKee resigned from the UUP last month and was sitting as an independent in Newry Mourne and Down District Council. He had criticised UUP leader Doug Beattie over his promotion of abortion, same-sex marriage and a recent UUP motion in the assembly on ‘gay conversion therapy’.

Last night Mr McKee expressed gratitude to the “vast” number of people who had contacted him to wish him well in his decision.

“I would take this opportunity to thank all those who took the time to message and phone me, not only local people in Newry Mourne and Down, but also across the whole of Northern Ireland,” he told the News Letter.

“It is often the case when a member leaves a political party that they receive offers from other parties to have a chat with members or indeed the leader to discuss potential future membership. Once again, I would thank those from other unionist parties for their words of encouragement in upholding my Christian faith in the political arena and their offers to have a conversation on my political direction.

“Whenever I left the Ulster Unionist Party I notified the CEO of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council of my intention to become an Independent Councillor for the immediate period to allow some time before deciding what my political future holds.

“While I had no intention of making a move to any party anytime soon, I was drawn on the basis of many of my messages and phone calls towards Traditional Unionist Voice. This led me to read the TUV policies and manifestos which, having read, I believe I am very much in agreement. One of the newspaper articles referred to me as a traditional Unionist and to be honest that’s who I am.

“Following discussions with TUV leader, Jim Allister, where I set out the importance of my Christian values as a politician, I have taken up an offer of another party much earlier than I had intended, but prayerfully and with the support of many other people’s prayers.

“Like many people across Northern Ireland I appreciate the strong and principled leadership Jim has offered, particularly in recent days when it has come to the Northern Ireland Protocol which is undermining our position in the U.K.

“I feel that the ethos of TUV and the ever-growing number of members joining the TUV, particularly in the South Down constituency, provides me with an opportunity to represent the best interests of the people of the Mournes.”

TUV Jim Allister said he was “delighted” to welcome Mr McKee to the party.

“Harold is a conviction politician and as such is a good fit with TUV following his principled resignation from the UUP,” he said. “I look forward to working with him in pursuit of the interests of the people of the Mournes area.

“Harold has led where other traditional unionists, ill at ease with the current direction of the UUP, or, indeed, the DUP, would be welcome to follow. Now is a time for unionists, resolute in their convictions and determined to fight back against the constant undermining of our position within the United Kingdom, to band together in strength. I am therefore grateful that more and more such unionists see TUV are their natural home.”

Ben Lowry