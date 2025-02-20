LATEST: PSNI investigating sudden death in Dunmurry say they're 'aware of speculation on social media platforms' and 'caution against any speculation'

Police remain at the scene of the sudden death of a man in the Redwood Court area of Dunmurry today, Thursday 20th February.
Enquiries are ongoing regarding the circumstances surrounding the man's death, which was reported to police shortly after 3.20pm yesterday, Wednesday 19th February. Detective Inspector Bell said: “We are in the very early stages of our investigation to ascertain the circumstances and a post mortem examination will be progressed in due course.

“To assist with our investigation, we would appeal to the public to come forward with any information they may have in relation to this incident.

“Were you in the Redwood Court area yesterday between 12 and 4pm and witnessed any persons in the area which could assist our investigation?

“I am also aware of speculation on social media platforms connected to this incident. I would caution against any speculation and ask that if you have any information that could assist us to get in contact. If you have CCTV, dashcam or other footage that may be useful to officers, please contact us via 101 or online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ and quote reference number 1100.

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

