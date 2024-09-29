Man arrested after class A, B and C drugs and cash found in a flat in Newtownabbey

Police found drugs in a flat in Newtownabbey

​Police arrested a man and seized suspected illegal drugs following the search of a property in Newtownabbey early on Saturday.

​Temporary Chief Inspector Katrina McMullan said: “Shortly after midnight, a passing police patrol observed a man acting suspiciously in the Fairview Road area of Newtownabbey. The man failed to respond to police requests for him to stop and he made off to a nearby block of flats.

“Officers attended and located the man at one of the flats and conducted a search of the premises which resulted in the recovery of quantities of suspected class A, B and C drugs, a large sum of cash and other drugs related paraphernalia.

“The man, aged 23, was arrested on suspicion of a number of drugs offences including possession of class A, B and C drugs with intent to supply and has since been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.” Temporary Chief Inspector McMullan continued: “I would ask anyone with concerns or information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101. A report can also be made online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”