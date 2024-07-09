Man arrested following a number of race hate related incidents across the wider Ballycraigy area of Antrim has been released pending further enquiries

A 30-year-old man arrested this morning, Tuesday 9th July, by police investigating a number of race hate-related incidents in Antrim in recent weeks, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Investigations into racially-motivated, hate crime-related incidents across the wider Ballycraigy area including intimidation and criminal damage, are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact local police on 101 or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport .Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.