Man arrested following a number of race hate related incidents across the wider Ballycraigy area of Antrim has been released pending further enquiries
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A 30-year-old man arrested this morning, Tuesday 9th July, by police investigating a number of race hate-related incidents in Antrim in recent weeks, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Investigations into racially-motivated, hate crime-related incidents across the wider Ballycraigy area including intimidation and criminal damage, are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact local police on 101 or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport .Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.