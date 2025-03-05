A 33-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in Dungannon last week, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The victim, aged in his 70s, was found with serious injuries following an assault at a flat in the Corrainey Park area last Thursday evening.

Emergency services were sent to the incident in the Lisnahull Estate but the man died at the scene.