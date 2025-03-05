Man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in Dungannon last week has been released on bail

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 5th Mar 2025, 08:21 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 08:23 BST

A 33-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of the murder of a man in Dungannon last week, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The victim, aged in his 70s, was found with serious injuries following an assault at a flat in the Corrainey Park area last Thursday evening.

Emergency services were sent to the incident in the Lisnahull Estate but the man died at the scene.

Two men aged in their 30s, and a 27-year-old woman, who were also arrested over the weekend in connection with the murder, remain in custody.

