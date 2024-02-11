Man charged after drugs discovered as part of probe into UDA in Ballymena
A man has been charged after police seized £225,000 worth of class A and class B controlled drugs as part of an investigation into drugs criminality linked to the UDA in Ballymena.
The 48-year old faces charges including possession, intent to supply, cultivation of cannabis and as a postal operator interfering with mail and theft.
He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates' Court on Monday, 12 February.
The drugs were seized on Saturday in the Harryville area of Ballymena.
Police say the drugs were seized as part of investigations into the criminality of the UDA.