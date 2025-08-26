Man found dead outside home in Co Down victim of a “brutal and sustained” attack

The scene at Slievenabrock Avenue where police are continuing their murder investigation after a man was found dead on Sunday night. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

​A man who was found dead outside his home in Co Down was the victim of a “brutal and sustained” attack, police have said.

Detectives have said they are keeping an open mind in relation to the attack on Sean Small, 84, who was found outside the property on Slievenabrock Avenue in Newcastle late on Sunday night.

Mr Small had recently been released from prison after serving a sentence for sexual offences.

His house and another property remained sealed off by police carrying out forensic examinations in the Co Down town yesterday.

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman makes her way to address the media outside Newcastle PSNI station to update them on the investigation into the murder of Sean Small.Photo: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

Providing an update, Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman said the victim had last been seen alive on August 19.

She said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the family of the victim.

“We received a report at around 10.30pm, on Sunday August 24 that a man in his 80s had been found outside a property in the Slievenabrock Avenue area of Newcastle .

“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead and has been named as 84-year-old Sean Small from the town.”

The detective added: “This was a brutal and sustained attack and while our investigation is at a very early stage, detectives are working at pace to determine the circumstances around this murder.

“In order to do this, we need the public's help.

“We believe that Sean was last seen alive on the afternoon of Tuesday August 19.

“We need to speak to anyone who was in the Slievenabrock Avenue area of Newcastle on August 19 or following days, or who may have witnessed anyone or anything they thought was suspicious or out of the ordinary.

“Has anyone you are close to acted strangely over the last few days or broken from their usual routine?”

Ms Foreman said anyone with information could contact police on 101.

She added: “The charity, Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information given directly to them that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Sean Small.”

The officer continued: “I know that the local community will be in shock following the news of this terrible crime, however I want to provide reassurance that detectives are working as quickly as possible to understand how and why this murder has taken place.

“Your information could be crucial in helping officers understand exactly what has happened, and to ensure we can secure justice for the victim's family.”

The detective said she would not comment on how Mr Small died or whether there was more than one person involved in the attack. She said a post-mortem examination is ongoing.

Asked if the victim's criminal past was a potential line of inquiry, she said police were maintaining an open mind.

She added: “We are pursuing all possible lines of inquiry at this time.”

Ms Foreman said she would not comment on any potential threats against the victim but did confirm there had been an incident of criminal damage at his address a number of weeks ago.

In 2022, Mr Small pleaded guilty to a number sexual offences against a woman and a teenage girl.