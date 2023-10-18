News you can trust since 1737
Police have charged a 29-year-old man to court with a number of drug-related offences.
By Gemma Murray
Published 18th Oct 2023, 09:45 BST
The charges are in connection with the seizure of a number of items, including suspected cannabis and cash, following searches of four premises across Belfast on Tuesday, 17th October.

He has been charged with a number of offences, including possession of Class B controlled drugs and possession of Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply.

He is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court this morning, Wednesday 18th October.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 56-year-old woman, also arrested following the searches, has been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.