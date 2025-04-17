Man stopped as part of PSNI anti-speeding campaign charged with importing drugs with intent to supply

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man aged 41 has been charged with drug-dealing offences after being stopped by police for alleged speeding.

The man (who has not yet appeared in court, so is not named) is accused of being concerned in supply of a Class B controlled drug, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, excess speed, importation of a Class B controlled drug (namely cannabis), possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is due to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Wednesday, May 14.

He was stopped on the Springtown Road in north-west Londonderry city shortly after 9pm on Wednesday by officers who were there as part of Operation Lifesaver – the PSNI’s current anti-speeding drive.

Some of the items seized from the accused's car

The PSNI said he had been detected breaching the 30mph limit on the road.

The force added: “The car was pulled over and, after speaking with the driver, officers noted a strong smell of cannabis coming from the car. A search was conducted and a quantity of suspected cannabis along with drug paraphernalia was recovered.

"A drug-driving detection kit was used to conduct a preliminary drug test which showed a positive indication for cannabis, and the driver, a man aged 41, was subsequently arrested.”

The PSNI have asked anyone with information to get in touch on 101 or submit a report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport .