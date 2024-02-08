Man taken to hospital after being hit on the head during armed robbery in yard on Lisnevenagh Road outside Ballymena

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident is understood to have happened around 9pm when it was reported that a man in his 60s was assaulted by two unknown men in the yard of a property in the area.

It was reported the man was struck on the head with an object and a sum of money was taken during the incident.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Male doctor with stethoscope

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man was taken to hospital following the incident for his injuries.

Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 416 08/02/24.