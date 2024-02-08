Man taken to hospital after being hit on the head during armed robbery in yard on Lisnevenagh Road outside Ballymena
The incident is understood to have happened around 9pm when it was reported that a man in his 60s was assaulted by two unknown men in the yard of a property in the area.
It was reported the man was struck on the head with an object and a sum of money was taken during the incident.
The man was taken to hospital following the incident for his injuries.
Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 416 08/02/24.
A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ , or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.