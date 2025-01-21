Man who fled from police in his BMW was driving so dangerously officers called off the chase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist sped off from police and overtook a tour bus on a blind corner in the Glens of Antrim, a court was told.

In another incident seconds earlier, Martin Gettens, 27, of Main Street in Waterfoot, also failed to stop at a junction causing a vehicle to swerve onto a pavement to avoid a collision.

Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena today was told the defendant failed to stop for police who then activated blue lights and sirens.

Police called off the pursuit because of the dangerous manoeuvres by the defendant.

The PSNI had given chase, but abandoned it because of the offender's reckless driving (photo of police lights in action by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

The defendant pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving; failing to stop for police; absence of MOT and initially failing to give information regarding who was driving.

A prosecutor said a police mobile patrol at Main Street in Waterfoot attempted to stop the driver of a BMW 320d at 1.50pm on May 21 last year.

Police activated blue lights and sirens but the driver failed to stop and at the junction with Coast Road the defendant failed to give way and almost collided with a vehicle which had to mount a pavement to avoid a collision.

The BMW then sped off and overtook a "tour coach on a blind bend with no regard for other road users."

The prosecutor added: "Due to the manner of the driving it was decided not to pursue the vehicle. Checks on police systems showed the BMW was insured to the defendant and the test certificate had expired".

Police called at the defendant's address on July 4 and found the BMW, the court heard.

A defence barrister said he viewed footage of the incident and it had been a "very, very, poor piece of driving".