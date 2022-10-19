Men due in court charged in relation to theft of high-value mobile phones
Three men have been charged by detectives investigating the theft of high-value mobile phones and other electronic devices from stores across Northern Ireland.
A 20-year-old man has been charged with five counts of theft, going equipped for theft, attempted theft, burglary of a non-dwelling premises and attempted burglary of a non-dwelling premises.A second 20-year-old man has also been charged with going equipped for theft.Meanwhile, a 19-year-old man has been charged with three counts of theft, burglary of a non-dwelling premises, attempted theft and going equipped for theft.The three men are due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court this morning, Wednesday 19th October.As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
It is understood the thefts took place from stores in Belfast, Newry, Lisburn and Bangor on at least seven different occasions in September and October.
The charges have been made during a national week of action to support businesses and reduce business crime.
