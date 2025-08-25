Murder investigation launched following death of man in Newcastle
Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman, from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Major Investigation Team, said: "We received a report at around 10.30pm on Sunday night, 24th August, that a man had been found dead in the Slievenabrock Avenue area.
“We understand this news will cause shock and concern within this close-knit community of Newcastle. Local people will see our officers in and around the area – with cordons still in place today.
“Our enquiries are at an early stage and I am appealing to anyone who believes they may have information which could assist us with our investigation, any dashcam or doorbell footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1746 24/08/25."
Photos and footage - including CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage - can be shared with police through the Major Incident Public Portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI25U19-PO1
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org which is anonymous.