Murder investigation opened after man in his 40s found dead with serious head and facial injuries in Mountnorris village

The PSNI says they have commenced a murder investigation after emergency services found a man dead.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had injuries to his head and face. He was in his 40s.

Police cordons are tonight in place at the scene at Cusher Green in Mountnorris, Co Armagh.

A 39-year-old man is under arrest on suspicion of murder.

The entrance to Cusher Green, Mountnorris. A man has been found dead at a property on the street

Police and ambulance crews were summoned to the scene at about 11.30am this morning amid on the basis of what the PSNI said was a report of “concern for safety”.

Once there, they found the man’s body.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP councillor Gareth Wilson called it a “deeply concerning incident”, while TUV councillor Keith Ratcliffe said “I would urge everyone to allow the police to carry out their investigation fully and to avoid speculation”.

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Robinson said the victim had suffered “serious head and facial injuries”, adding: “The local community can expect to see an increased police presence in the Cusher Green area as officers conduct further enquiries into what happened - cordons are also in place this evening.

“Although our investigation is at an early stage, we are working at pace to establish the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and to determine exactly what happened.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have information that could assist us, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 573 04/09/25.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad