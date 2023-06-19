A crowdfunder has been started to fund the investigation and has already secured £41,485.00.

The appeal says: “The death of Noah Donohoe, an extraordinary and beloved 14-year-old Belfast child in the summer of 2020 has shocked all.

"It is a tragedy beyond measure for his family, his mother, and the wider community.

"Three years from his disappearance and the discovery of his body six days later, we are no wiser about the circumstances around his death.

"Moreover, there is considerable concern over the quality of the PSNI investigation and widespread community distrust over the process moving forward.

"This is the arena where journalists and investigative reporters perform their key function.

"It is the role of the press to hold those in power to account and to strive for answers to difficult questions and uncomfortable truths, without fear or favour.”

Large crowds have gathered in Belfast for a protest over the police investigation into the death of schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

The appeal adds that Donal McIntyre answered the call of Noah’s family after they contacted him.

"I am Donal MacIntyre, an investigative journalist with 30 years of experience in news, documentary and investigations,” reads the appeal.

"Within a few months of Noah’s passing, his family and mother reached out to me and my team of investigators to bring our expertise to the case.

"We have worked for over two years with renowned and celebrated former murder detectives, eminent psychologists, medical examiners, and digital forensic and CCTV experts in cold cases, unsolved murders and long-haul investigations".

It adds: “Now, as recent, crucial developments shed new light on the case, we ask for your help to continue our investigation and complete a documentary film that will bring the truth of this case to as wide an audience as possible”.

