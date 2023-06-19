News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat

Noah Donohoe: Crowdfunder started for Independent Investigation into 14-year-old's death by leading investigative reporter Donal McIntyre

More than £41,000 has already been raised in a bid to pay for an independent investigation into Noah's death in the summer of 2020.
By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:40 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 16:07 BST

A crowdfunder has been started to fund the investigation and has already secured £41,485.00.

The appeal says: “The death of Noah Donohoe, an extraordinary and beloved 14-year-old Belfast child in the summer of 2020 has shocked all.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is a tragedy beyond measure for his family, his mother, and the wider community.

Most Popular

"Three years from his disappearance and the discovery of his body six days later, we are no wiser about the circumstances around his death.

"Moreover, there is considerable concern over the quality of the PSNI investigation and widespread community distrust over the process moving forward.

"This is the arena where journalists and investigative reporters perform their key function.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It is the role of the press to hold those in power to account and to strive for answers to difficult questions and uncomfortable truths, without fear or favour.”

The appeal, under the headline ‘The Need for an Independent Investigation into Noah's Death’ says: ‘The death of Noah Donohoe, an extraordinary and beloved 14-year-old Belfast child in the summer of 2020 has shocked all.

‘It is a tragedy beyond measure for his family, his mother, and the wider community.

‘Three years from his disappearance and the discovery of his body six days later, we are no wiser about the circumstances around his death.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘Moreover, there is considerable concern over the quality of the PSNI investigation and widespread community distrust over the process moving forward.

Large crowds have gathered in Belfast for a protest over the police investigation into the death of schoolboy Noah Donohoe.Large crowds have gathered in Belfast for a protest over the police investigation into the death of schoolboy Noah Donohoe.
Large crowds have gathered in Belfast for a protest over the police investigation into the death of schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

‘This is the arena where journalists and investigative reporters perform their key function.

‘It is the role of the press to hold those in power to account and to strive for answers to difficult questions and uncomfortable truths, without fear or favour.’

The appeal adds that Donal McIntyre answered the call of Noah’s family after they contacted him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I am Donal MacIntyre, an investigative journalist with 30 years of experience in news, documentary and investigations,” reads the appeal.

Large crowds have gathered in Belfast for a protest over the police investigation into the death of schoolboy Noah Donohoe.Large crowds have gathered in Belfast for a protest over the police investigation into the death of schoolboy Noah Donohoe.
Large crowds have gathered in Belfast for a protest over the police investigation into the death of schoolboy Noah Donohoe.

"Within a few months of Noah’s passing, his family and mother reached out to me and my team of investigators to bring our expertise to the case.

"We have worked for over two years with renowned and celebrated former murder detectives, eminent psychologists, medical examiners, and digital forensic and CCTV experts in cold cases, unsolved murders and long-haul investigations".

It adds: “Now, as recent, crucial developments shed new light on the case, we ask for your help to continue our investigation and complete a documentary film that will bring the truth of this case to as wide an audience as possible”.

Read More
Noah Donohoe death: PSNI say reports that they had already leafleted area with a...

Funeral details revealed for tragic Noah Donohoe

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Missing Noah Donohoe - PSNI reveal Noah Donohoe last seen walking past house towards heavily wooded area at 6.11pm on Sunday | Residents urged to check buildings, sheds, cars and caravans

Supporters of Noah Donohoe pictured outside Laganside Court in Belfast City Centre. The 14-year-old was found dead in the north of the city after an extensive search operation in 2020. He went missing a number of weeks before. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeSupporters of Noah Donohoe pictured outside Laganside Court in Belfast City Centre. The 14-year-old was found dead in the north of the city after an extensive search operation in 2020. He went missing a number of weeks before. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Supporters of Noah Donohoe pictured outside Laganside Court in Belfast City Centre. The 14-year-old was found dead in the north of the city after an extensive search operation in 2020. He went missing a number of weeks before. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye