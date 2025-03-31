Northern Ireland crime: Caravan burnt out in arson attack in Ballynahinch
It was reported that at around 12.10am, a caravan was set alight in the Creevyargon Road area of the town.
Officers attended, alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, who extinguished the blaze.
The caravan was completely burnt out as a result of the fire.
No one was in the caravan at the time, and there are no reports of any injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information including dash-cam, mobile or CCTV footage of the area or who may have witnessed suspicious activity during this time are asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 16 23/03/25.
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/