Northern Ireland crime: Man in 20s sustains broken jaw after assault by four men on Friday night
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The man is reported to have been assaulted by four unknown males at around 10.30pm on Friday evening, 20th December.
The man in his 20s suffered a broken jaw as a result of the attack.
Chief Inspector Louise Dunne said: "Our appeal is to anyone who saw what happened, and who hasn't spoken with us yet, is to get in touch.
"Not only has the victim sustained a serious injury, but he has also been left extremely distressed by what happened."
The number to call with information is 101, quote reference number 73 of 20/12/24.
A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/report or anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.