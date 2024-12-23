Northern Ireland crime: Man in 20s sustains broken jaw after assault by four men on Friday night

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are investigating a report of an assault in the Donegall Square West area of Belfast have appealed for witnesses.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man is reported to have been assaulted by four unknown males at around 10.30pm on Friday evening, 20th December.

The man in his 20s suffered a broken jaw as a result of the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A doctor

Chief Inspector Louise Dunne said: "Our appeal is to anyone who saw what happened, and who hasn't spoken with us yet, is to get in touch.

"Not only has the victim sustained a serious injury, but he has also been left extremely distressed by what happened."

The number to call with information is 101, quote reference number 73 of 20/12/24.