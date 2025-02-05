A mother-of-five was intimidated in her own home last night by a number of masked men.

Detectives are investigating the report of intimidation towards a woman at her home in the Carrickmannin Gardens area of Bangor last night, Tuesday 4th February.

The spokesman said that officers have spoken with the woman and a detective led investigation has commenced.

A masked man

Detective Sergeant Bell said: “A number of masked men entered the house and made threats to the woman who was in her home along with her five young children last night around 7.45pm.

“This is utter cowardice and these men have nothing to offer their community whatsoever.

"I condemn their actions in the strongest possible terms.

“Incidents like this will not be tolerated in the District and no individual should be made to feel unsafe in their own home.

“Due to this, our patrols have been increased in the area today to provide reassurance to the local community, who simply want to live in peace.

“Enquiries are being made in relation to this incident and we are appealing to the public for any information that they may have that could assist our investigation, to make contact via 101.

“I must also remind the public that intimidating a person at their home is a criminal offence which can carry five years in prison.