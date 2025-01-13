Northern Ireland crime: Robber with blue jacket pulled up over his face, shorts and a beanie hat makes off with cash from shop this morning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives are investigating a robbery at a shop on Antrim Road in Belfast this morning, Monday 13 January.

At around 7am, a man entered the store and demanded a female employee open the till.

He has then removed a sum of money and has made off from the shop.

A PSNI spokesman said the robber is described as wearing a blue jacket, shorts, white trainers, a beanie hat, and had his jacket pulled up over his face.

Anyone with information or may have witnessed a male matching this description in the area this morning Is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 150 13/01/25.