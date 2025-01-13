Northern Ireland crime: Robber with blue jacket pulled up over his face, shorts and a beanie hat makes off with cash from shop this morning
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
At around 7am, a man entered the store and demanded a female employee open the till.
He has then removed a sum of money and has made off from the shop.
A PSNI spokesman said the robber is described as wearing a blue jacket, shorts, white trainers, a beanie hat, and had his jacket pulled up over his face.
Anyone with information or may have witnessed a male matching this description in the area this morning Is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 150 13/01/25.
You can also submit information online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport