Northern Ireland crime: Two weekend arson attacks under investigation in flat and caravan in Irvinestown

Detectives are investigating reports of two arson attacks in Irvinestown on Sunday 5th January.

Detective Inspector Michael Winters said: “It was reported shortly before 6.40pm on Sunday evening, that an unknown person had forced entry to a unoccupied flat in the Fairgreen Street area and started a fire in the kitchen of the property, causing smoke damage throughout the flat.

"This followed the report of an arson attack on an unoccupied caravan at Sally’s Wood in Irvinestown shortly before 2am on Sunday morning.

"There were no reports of any injuries at either location and we are currently investigating a link between both incidents.

“I would ask anyone with any information about either incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Enniskillen or Omagh on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1020 05/01/25 or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.