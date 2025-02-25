Northern Ireland traffic: Inexperienced R driver caught driving at 107mph on M1 yesterday in very wet conditions with high winds

Police have echoed their distaste after a ‘very inexperienced R plates’ driver was caught driving at 107mph on the M1.
A post on NI Road Policing and Safety said: “Yesterday afternoon officers from the Road Policing Unit at Mahon Road were on patrol on the M1.

"Despite the very wet conditions and high winds we clocked this driver at 107mph.

"This inexperienced R driver (who neglected to display his R Plates) will certainly have a chance to explain his actions to the local Magistrate in the very near future.

"Audio description is a photo of a handheld speed measuring device showing a reading of 107 miles per hour from a distance of 271.8 metres.”

