Northern Ireland traffic: Inexperienced R driver caught driving at 107mph on M1 yesterday in very wet conditions with high winds

Police have echoed their distaste after a ‘very inexperienced R plates’ driver was caught driving at 107mph on the M1.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A post on NI Road Policing and Safety said: “Yesterday afternoon officers from the Road Policing Unit at Mahon Road were on patrol on the M1.

"Despite the very wet conditions and high winds we clocked this driver at 107mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This inexperienced R driver (who neglected to display his R Plates) will certainly have a chance to explain his actions to the local Magistrate in the very near future.