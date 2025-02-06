PSNI appeal for information after jewellery stolen in robbery on the West Circular Road

West Circular road, Belfast - Google maps

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a burglary in north Belfast yesterday afternoon, Wednesday 5th February.

A PSNI report says that around 2.10pm, it was reported that access had been gained to the property on the West Circular Road via doors to the rear of the property which had been damaged.

And it is believed that a quantity of jewellery may have been taken.

Anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 860 of 05/02/25.