PSNI appeal for information after jewellery stolen in robbery on the West Circular Road
A PSNI report says that around 2.10pm, it was reported that access had been gained to the property on the West Circular Road via doors to the rear of the property which had been damaged.
And it is believed that a quantity of jewellery may have been taken.
Anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 860 of 05/02/25.
You can also submit a report online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ and Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/